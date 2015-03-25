10 things you should know about Johanna Konta...

Johanna Konta is the first British woman to make the singles semi-finals at Wimbledon since Virginia Wade in 1978.

Konta came from behind to beat Simona Halep 6-7 (2/7) 7-6 (7/5) 6-4 and will now face Venus Williams for a place in the final.

Here, Press Association Sport takes a look at 10 interesting things about the British number one.

:: Konta was born to Hungarian parents. Her father Gabor works as a hotelier and her mother Gabriella is a dentist. Sporting talent runs in the family. Her grandfather Tamas Kertesz played football for Ferencvaros in the 1950s and earned two caps for Hungary. Her older sister Eva is married to Aussie Rules player Shane Mumford.

:: Konta is often referred to as Jo but when asked what she prefers to be called she said Johanna.

:: Born in Sydney, Konta first took up tennis in Australia but she moved to Spain aged 14 to develop her talent. She trained at the Sanchez-Casal academy in Barcelona, where Andy Murray also played as a teenager although the pair never intertwined. In 2006, she moved to the UK where her parents were living in Eastbourne and she was granted a British passport in 2012.

:: Prior to this tournament, Konta's career earnings stood at US dollars 5,079,390 (Â£3,954,300). If she loses in the semi-final, she will earn Â£550,000 and if she is the runner-up she will make Â£1,100,000. If Konta wins the tournament, she will pocket Â£2,200,000.

:: After spending the first part of her career languishing in the lower echelons of professional tennis, Konta enjoyed her breakthrough grand slam at the US Open in 2015. She came through qualifying at Flushing Meadows before beating the seeded duo Garbine Muguruza and Andrea Petkovic. She lost in the fourth round to Petra Kvitova.

:: Konta's debut appearance in the Wimbledon main draw came courtesy of a wild card in 2012 but in the first round she lost 10-8 in the deciding set to American Christina McHale.

:: A remarkable rise up the rankings saw Konta surge from 127th in the world in July 2014 to the top 10 at the start of last year. She is now ranked seventh and will climb to number three if she wins the Wimbledon title.

:: Konta has won three WTA titles so far, including two in Sydney and Miami this year. Her first was in Stanford in 2016, when she beat Williams 7-5 5-7 6-2 in the final.

:: Off court, Konta has a passion for gelato and her favourite flavour is hazelnut. During Wimbledon, she has taken her mind off tennis by making muffins for fellow British players and her coaching team. Chocolate, raspberry and banana are among the flavours she has tried so far.

:: Williams was one of Konta's idols growing up and in 2012 she was invited to join the American's fashion label. They have played each other five times before, with Konta winning three times and Williams twice. Williams won their most recent meeting in Rome in May.

