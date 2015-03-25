Zach Mercer is an incredible talent, says Bath's Taulupe Faletau

Taulupe Faletau has given his seal of approval to the "incredible talent" who could emerge among this season's eye-catching Aviva Premiership performers.

Big names from across the rugby world will head a cast-list that promises another blockbusting Premiership production.

The opening scenes will be played out on Friday when title holders Exeter head to Gloucester and Newcastle host Worcester, while Faletau and Bath face an immediate test of their credentials with a Sunday afternoon showdown against Leicester at Welford Road.

Wales star Faletau, refreshed following a holiday in Fiji after his summer heroics with the British and Irish Lions, will be pivotal to Bath's hopes of success on the domestic stage and in this season's European Champions Cup.

But it is the continued emergence of 20-year-old Zach Mercer that excites him as much as the challenges ahead.

Current England Under-20 captain Mercer has already made a mark in Bath colours, strengthening back-row riches that include the likes of Lions Test number eight Faletau and South Africa Test flanker Francois Louw.

And the Leeds-born back-row prospect, whose father Gary was a New Zealand rugby league international, could begin to command regular Premiership headlines.

"He is an incredible talent," Faletau told Press Association Sport. "And he is willing to learn, which is huge. He is only going to get better.

"He has got the right people around him - the coaches, the other back-row players here at Bath - and we will try to help him as much as we can.

"I don't see why he can't have a big future in the game. He is going in the right direction. Just get him on the pitch and give him the ball!"

Faletau has already featured for Bath in their pre-season programme, playing the first half of last Friday's friendly against Leinster in Dublin.

And he can only hope that fate is kinder this time around after suffering a knee injury on his Bath debut at Northampton 12 months ago, which meant he missed Wales' first three autumn Tests and he was restricted to less than a dozen club appearances

"Hopefully, I can have a better start to the season this time around," he added.

"There is an awesome buzz around the place. Everyone has got a smile on their face, and you can't ask for any more than that.

"We are straight into it - it's a tough start with Leicester away and then Saracens at home - but if we can get the results we want in those games, it will put us in good stead for the rest of the season.

"There are no easy games in the Premiership. You have got to be there, mentally and physically, otherwise you will slip up.

"We want to go into the season with the goals of making the play-offs, and the same in the Champions Cup. Last season was disappointing in that we slipped up in terms of the play-offs."

And Faletau's Premiership bow this season will be a first competitive appearance since he played a key part in the Lions' epic drawn Test series against world champions New Zealand.

Recounting events in Auckland just over seven weeks ago, he describes the immediate drawn post-third Test feeling as "100 per cent weird."

"A lot of the boys didn't really know what to say or how to feel," he said.

"After the final whistle went, people were saying 'what goes on now?' and stuff like that. And when we got to the changing rooms, it was a bit quiet. The boys weren't too sure how to feel. It was 100 per cent weird.

"But looking back, we realise it is not a bad achievement that a group of players went down there and got that kind of result. It was an awesome experience. I enjoyed every minute."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.