 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Yacouba Camara ruled out of France's autumn internationals

23 October 2017 11:54

France forward Yacouba Camara will miss his side's autumn international series with an ankle injury.

The Montpellier flanker, who has won six caps since his debut against Italy in last year's Six Nations, faces at least six weeks on the sidelines after suffering the injury in Sunday's Champions Cup loss to Exeter.

The 23-year-old tweeted on Monday morning: "Ruptured ankle ligament 6 to 8 weeks out."

Camara was the second player ruled out of France's autumn programme over the weekend, following a nasty broken ankle which will sideline fly-half Camille Lopez for several months.

Guy Noves' side play New Zealand on November 11, South Africa the following week and Japan on November 25.

Source: PA

