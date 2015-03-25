 
WP Nel and Ian Madigan make Barbarians squad

23 May 2017 11:54

Scotland prop WP Nel and Ireland fly-half Ian Madigan have been included in a 27-man squad for the Barbarians' matches against England and Ulster.

Head coach Vern Cotter will select from a squad containing 1,018 caps for the games at Twickenham on May 28 and Kingspan Stadium on June 1.

Saracens hooker Schalk Brits, Argentina wing Horacio Agulla and Wales hooker Richard Hibbard are also among those chosen.

Backs: H Agulla (Castres & Argentina), A Ashley-Cooper (Bordeaux Begles & Australia), Y David (Toulouse and France), K Fotuali'i (Bath Rugby & Samoa), R Freuan (Bath Rugby), R Kockott (Castres & France), I Madigan (Bordeaux Begles & Ireland), T Nagusa (Montpellier & Fiji), W Nayacalavu (Stade Francais & Fiji), R Pienaar (Ulster & South Africa), D Smith (Castres), F Steyn (Montpellier & South Africa).

Forwards: P Albacete (Toulouse & Argentina), S Armitage (Pau & England), S Brits (Saracens & South Africa), T Dusautoir (Toulouse & France), C Flynn (Star RFC & New Zealand), B Franks (London Irish & New Zealand), G Galan (Toulouse), R Hibbard (Gloucester & Wales), F Isa (Lyon & Argentina), C Johnston (Toulouse & Samoa), M Nariashvili (Montpellier & Georgia), WP Nel (Edinburgh & Scotland), M Ross (Leinster & Ireland), J Tekori (Toulouse & Samoa), J Thrush (Gloucester & New Zealand).

Source: PA

