Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

The series decider will take place at Eden Park, where the hosts are unbeaten in 39 international Test matches - a run which stretches back an incredible 23 years.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at the sides who have most recently come away from the ground with a win over the All Blacks - teams that Warren Gatland's men will hope to emulate on Saturday.

July 3 1994, New Zealand 20 France 23

Les Bleus were the last side to beat the All Blacks at their spiritual home. The French had talismanic full-back Jean-Luc Sadourny and speedy winger Emile Ntamack to thank as the pair both ran in tries to secure victory, and with it a famous 2-0 tour win.

September 6 1986, New Zealand 9 Australia 22

The first two matches of the series ended 13-12 with each side taking one win apiece before the Wallabies claimed a historic Bledisloe Cup title with victory at Eden Park. Again it was a full-back-wing duo that proved to be the difference as Australia's David Campese and Andrew Leeds scored the only tries of the game, while fly-half Michael Lynagh added 14 points with the boot.

July 14 1979, New Zealand 19 France 24

This famous Bastille Day win will always be remembered in France, and even more so after French producer Nicholas Mucchielli immortalises the victory in a 40th anniversary film, due to be released in 2019. Cult hero Jean-Pierre Rives was one of the stars of the show as he captained Les Bleus to their first-ever win on Kiwi soil.

September 9 1978, New Zealand 16 Australia 30

The Wallabies had lost the first two Tests of the tour and their coach Daryl Haberecht suffered a heart attack and was forced to miss the final encounter at Eden Park. With the series already lost, and with Queensland coach Bob Templeton waiting in the wings, Australia captain Tony Shaw opted to 'close ranks' and for the team to coach itself ahead of the final game. Incredibly, Shaw then captained the side to victory, while back-rower Greg Cornelsen wrote his name into the history books by scoring four tries.

September 15 1973, New Zealand 10 England 16

England are the only side from the British Isles to have ever beaten New Zealand on home soil, and the first win came at the All Blacks' traditional home almost 44 years ago. England opened the scoring with a Peter Squires try, however they fell 10-6 behind at the break courtesy of tries from Grant Batty and Ian Hurst. But the tourists capitalised on Kiwi errors in the second period to secure a famous win after Brian 'Stack' Stevens and Tony Neary both went over.

Source: PA

