 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Wing Sean Maitland signs two-year contract extension with Saracens

26 May 2017 11:54

Saracens' Scotland international wing Sean Maitland has signed a contract extension with the reigning European champions.

Saracens said that Maitland, who joined them from London Irish last summer on a two-year deal, has agreed a two-year extension that will keep him at Allianz Park until 2020.

Maitland, who is currently injured, has won 28 caps for Scotland.

Saracens rugby director Mark McCall said: "W e are all delighted to have extended Sean's deal.

"He has fitted in to our environment seamlessly, and his performances on the field have been a testament to his hard work and professionalism off the pitch.

"He's in the prime of his career, and we are very happy to keep Sean at Allianz Park until 2020."

Source: PA

