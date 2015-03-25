 
Wing Keelan Giles signs three-year Ospreys deal

01 September 2017 04:54

Ospreys wing Keelan Giles has signed a three-year deal with the Welsh region.

The uncapped Wales Under-20 international established himself in the first team last season and finished the campaign with a strike rate of 14 tries from 19 games.

"The last 12 months have been incredible. If you'd asked me this time last year I could never have imagined it would have gone like it did," the 19-year-old said.

Giles was ruled out of the RBS 6 Nations with a hamstring injury and was expected to play against Samoa and/or Tonga in June, but his Test debut never materialised.

Source: PA

