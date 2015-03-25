Will Greenwood compares Saracens to Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson

Will Greenwood has compared Saracens to Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United in backing the European champions to reclaim their domestic crown.

The London club's pursuit of successive doubles delivered the Champions Cup last season but they were replaced by Exeter as Aviva Premiership title winners after falling to their rivals in the play-offs.

Twickenham provides the stage for their opener against Northampton on Saturday and former England centre Greenwood believes the fixture marks the beginning of their climb back to summit of English rugby.

"Exeter won the title, but the best team in England over the course of the year were Saracens," Canterbury ambassador Greenwood said.

"Tipping anyone other than Saracens is like backing against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United - they didn't always win it, but you'd have to be very, very good to beat them.

"If Saracens don't make the top four I'll eat my hat. They are one of those teams about which you can make outlandish statements and not be worried. I think they'll win it this time.

"They lost a lot of their key players to injury between January and March last season, which meant that the players who backed up for them and produced four or five monster games suddenly had to do 12 or 14 games. That hurt them come the end of the season.

"They didn't manage the double, but they did it brilliantly the season before and doing it is one of the great achievements in the game."

Greenwood, a World Cup winner in 2003, believes Exeter will look to the continent for their priority knowing a good run in the Champions Cup would once and for all elevate them above the status of overachievers.

"Exeter's big challenge is Europe - having a proper dig at Europe as English champions," Greenwood said.

"To take on their continual ability to confound critics, that's their next challenge, just like Manchester City's challenge is to win the Champions League.

"If they do well in Europe, then they're properly established and they're no longer confounding the critics."

Exeter are involved in Friday's two opening fixtures and Greenwood believes the new league season will be notable for its unpredictability.

"I'm expecting upsets. For pundits like myself to struggle to predict winners each week due to the quality and competitiveness of the league and the influx of excellent players into already stronger squads," he said.

"You look at opening weekend and think where should I put my bet? I believe that will be the story of the season."

