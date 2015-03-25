 
We've got to build on positive start, says Newcastle coach John Wells

28 September 2017 01:24

John Wells wants Newcastle to "kick on" following their impressive start to the Aviva Premiership season.

The Falcons, Premiership champions 19 years ago, could go top of the table if they beat Kingston Park visitors London Irish on Friday, although Saracens will take pole position if they beat bottom club Worcester with a five-point maximum.

Newcastle already have three league wins in the bag, underlining their rich vein of form with a thrilling away victory over Bath last weekend.

"It's fair to say we are pretty chuffed about where we are," Falcons defence coach Wells said.

"And it all comes back to the work we did in pre-season with regards to what we felt we needed to do to compete.

"Because of the quality of that pre-season work, we have been able to transfer those things into our games, but it's early days yet and we know the levels we need to hit if we want to remain in this kind of company up near the top of the league.

"Keeping a lid on all the hype is probably the next challenge, because we've won a few games.

"We need to make sure that it's not just a good start, that it's really building something over a longer period of time and we are mindful that we are only four games into a 22-game season.

"We are going to have a lot more battles ahead of us this season - that's just the nature of how competitive the Premiership is.

"Some of those in all probability won't go our way, and while we will take the good start, we are pretty realistic about where we are and what we need to do. We've got points in the bag, and let's kick on now."

Saracens, despite being without the likes of injured trio Billy Vunipola, Schalk Burger and Michael Rhodes, should still be too strong for Worcester at Sixways, with the Warriors having collected just one point so far this season.

Sale Sharks, meanwhile, will seek a response from a hefty defeat at Saracens when they host Gloucester on Friday.

Australia international James O'Connor could make his debut off the bench for Sale after recovering from ankle surgery, while Gloucester show six changes from the side that edged out Worcester six days ago.

"James will come on from the bench at some stage," Sale rugby director Steve Diamond said. "He has trained well for the past two or three weeks, and he is probably 95 per cent there.

"Gloucester have beaten us the last couple of times they have visited the AJ Bell Stadium and they have started the season very well.

"But we know we have got a good team together and we know we can deliver. Now we need to show that at home on Friday night.

"The lads were blown away last week at Saracens. They were far better than us in all areas and it was a bit of a reality check.

"So we've gone right back to basics in training this week and we are looking forward to putting it all together against Gloucester."

Source: PA

