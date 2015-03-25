Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points...

Wasps and Exeter meet in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham this Saturday.

Here, we look at five key talking points before they enter battle at HQ.

KICKING GAME

In the last meeting of the teams, both Wasps' Jimmy Gopperth and Exeter's Gareth Steenson recorded 100 per cent conversion rates in a 35-35 draw. Player of the year Gopperth is the Premiership's top points scorer this season but Steenson has an impressive 158 points to his name and their accuracy could prove the difference between glory and heartbreak at Twickenham. The Chiefs can also call on fly-half Henry Slade whose pinpoint 60-metre touch-finder set up the winning try in the semi-final against Saracens.

BATTLE OF THE BACKS

Wasps and Exeter both have a British and Irish Lions star in their back line for this heavyweight clash. Wasps' Elliot Daly and Exeter's Jack Nowell will want to avoid injury ahead of the tour of New Zealand but expect them to launch everything in their lockers in the pursuit of silverware. The most clinical finishers on each side have been Exeter's James Short and Wasps' Christian Wade, who respectively have plundered 14 and 19 tries across all competitions this season.

WORRY FOR WASPS AT LINE-OUTS

To win the final, Wasps may need to step up their performance in the line-out. In the semi-final victory against Leicester, they lost three of their own line-outs in the last 10 minutes, and a repeat of that against Exeter could be punished severely by a team who have racked up the most bonus-point wins throughout the season. Hooker Ashley Johnson will be ready to improve his accuracy while captain Joe Launchbury and recent Lions call-up James Haskell need to dominate in this key area.

WILL KURTLEY BEALE'S ABSENCE HURT WASPS?

The Australian full-back was ruled out of the final on the eve of the match, a major setback for Wasps. He returns to his native country this summer and misses the chance to leave one last great memory. The 28-year-old was forced off with a hamstring injury in the semi-final win over Leicester. South African Willie Le Roux is a handy deputy, but there is no doubt Beale could have lit up the final. Since his return from injury in December, Beale had stormed the Premiership. Exeter must be quietly delighted he misses out.

PLAYING THE LONG GAME

Exeter have played six times at Twickenham and have yet to come out with a win. They have never lifted the biggest prize in English rugby while Wasps are searching for their seventh league title. Exeter lost 28-20 to Saracens in last year's final, but overcame the same opposition in this year's dramatic semi-final. Apart from the Rugby Sevens Series title in 2016, Wasps have gone without a major trophy for nine years.

Source: PA

