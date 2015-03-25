Wasps match will be valuable test, says Exeter coach

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter wants to lay down a marker against Wasps when last season's Aviva Premiership finalists meet at Sandy Park on Sunday.

Defending champions and league leaders Exeter welcome Wasps with just a point separating them at the top of the standings after three rounds of competition.

"Everything says Wasps have the bigger reasons to be motivated," Baxter said.

"They lost a semi-final down here two years ago, then last season we beat them in the Premiership final, so you'd think all the motivational tools and weapons are in Wasps' court, which they potentially are.

"Right now, I think we feel pretty good about what we are doing day-by-day and week-by-week, but at the same time games like the one at the weekend do give you a decent marker of where you are at.

"It's a big game for both of us, but neither club's season will be defined by a win or a loss at this stage."

Wasps suffered a blow as Danny Cipriani was ruled out for up to 12 weeks after he suffered a medial knee ligament tear against Harlequins, although stand-off Jimmy Gopperth returns to the fly-half berth after being rested last week.

They have been hit with a host of injuries and will be missing hooker Alex Rieder, second-rowers James Gaskell and Kearnan Myall, scrum-half Dan Robson, full-back Willie Le Roux and centre Gaby Lovobalavu.

Wasps' director of rugby Dai Young said: " We know we will need to muscle up defensively this weekend, as Exeter Chiefs are very good at starving teams of possession. We also have to be disciplined and not give them easy opportunities to get inside our 22 as they probably have the best driving line-out and pick-and-go game in the league, so we'll need to defend our 22 as if it's our try line."

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond hopes to build on last Friday's bonus-point win over London Irish when his side face Saracens this weekend.

The Sharks ran in five tries and produced a dominant performance against the Exiles, and Diamond wants to rise to the challenge against third-placed Sarries at Allianz Park.

"Our defence was good, the set-piece went well and we took 40 per cent of our opportunities and scored five tries," said Diamond.

"We know they (Saracens) are a top side - what we've got to worry about is getting our own ball and keeping it and having an effective defence."

Irish will look to bounce back from their mauling at the hands of Sale with victory against Northampton while fourth-placed Newcastle head to Bath on Saturday following their 29-7 defeat to Saracens in Philadelphia.

Harlequins will take on Leicester on Saturday in the weekend's other game, with Dom Barrow and Dominic Ryan returning to the Tigers' line-up.

Source: PA

