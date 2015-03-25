Wasps' Dai Young: Worcester deserved a bonus point

Wasps boss Dai Young praised Aviva Premiership strugglers Worcester after his team passed a stern examination at Sixways.

A 24-10 victory took Wasps top of the table on points difference from Newcastle, while Worcester's second successive league defeat left them bottom prior to hosting champions Exeter next Friday.

"I always felt we had another gear, and I always thought we would just do enough to win that game, but it was pretty cruel for Worcester not to get a bonus point," rugby director Young said.

"I thought they deserved a bonus point and I don't think it was probably two scores in the game, if I am honest.

"We knew Worcester would bounce back from last week (a 35-8 defeat at Newcastle). That was a given, really. We knew they would be full of physicality, endeavour and energy and put us under lots of pressure, which they did.

"We've got to look at ourselves as well. Our accuracy eluded us on many occasions today, which put us under pressure and handed the momentum back to Worcester."

Wasps recorded a seventh successive Premiership victory over Worcester, with the win secured through a first-half Marcus Watson try and touchdowns during the final quarter from South African full-back Willie le Roux and wing Josh Bassett, while centre Jimmy Gopperth kicked three conversions and a penalty.

Worcester, beaten heavily by Newcastle in their Premiership opener, displayed bags of character and were level deep into the second half following a Biyi Alo try that Tom Heathcote converted, plus a Sam Olver penalty.

Young added: "It wasn't a great performance from us, but coming here and getting a win, I am pretty pleased. These are games you can lose.

"We are not going to be perfect every week and I think if you look right across the weekend, I don't think any team at this moment in time is probably hitting their straps and playing the way they would like to play.

"We are not, but I am really pleased that we did enough to come away with the win."

Worcester lost prop Nick Schonert to a serious injury after just 25 seconds, and the England front-row hopeful could now face a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"He will go for an X-ray, but it does look as though he might have broken his ankle," Worcester rugby director Gary Gold said.

"Nick is a world-class tighthead, and to lose him in the first minute was a blow."

Reflecting on Warriors' start to the season, Gold added: "I don't think our character is in question, but we need to continue to work on our accuracy.

"We are very disappointed with the result but proud of the guys for the fight they showed. Fair play to Wasps, they are a quality outfit and they were constantly asking questions.

"It is a long old season, and for large periods of time we felt we could go toe-to-toe with last season's Premiership finalists, and we will continue to fight the fight.

"It's a long competition with lots of twists and turns. At this stage, no-one is panicking. We are very calm, but we do need to be honest with ourselves and we have to improve and improve quickly."

Source: PA

