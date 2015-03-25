 
Wasps blow as injured Kurtley Beale misses Premiership final

26 May 2017 12:39

Wasps star Kurtley Beale will miss Saturday's Aviva Premiership final against Exeter at Twickenham.

The Australia international full-back, who returns to play Down Under this summer, was not part of the 23-man team announced by Wasps on Friday after being sidelined by a hamstring injury.

Beale, who has delivered a number of brilliant displays for Wasps this season, was hurt during last weekend's Premiership play-off victory over Leicester.

Wasps rugby director Dai Young has handed the number 15 shirt to South Africa international Willie Le Roux.

Le Roux switches from the wing, with Josh Bassett, who scored the winning try two minutes from time against Leicester, gaining a start.

Wasps, in their first Premiership final since 2008 and seeking a fifth title, also field British and Irish Lions squad members Elliot Daly and James Haskell.

Exeter, meanwhile, show one change following their semi-final victory over Saracens, with fit-again wing Olly Woodburn replacing James Short.

Source: PA

