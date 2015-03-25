Wasps bag seven tries in Premiership opener but coach Dai Young finds fault

Wasps head coach Dai Young was far from satisfied despite his team scoring seven tries to beat Sale 50-35 at the Ricoh Arena.

Scrum-half Dan Robson plundered four of the tries before departing in the 53rd minute, with Christian Wade, Alex Rieder and Will Rowlands also on the scoresheet. Jimmy Gopperth converted six and added a penalty.

But Young was frustrated his side gave Sale a glimmer of a chance in the Aviva Premiership clash.

He said: "We are our own worst enemy at times as we keep allowing sides back into the game to create a nervous last 10 minutes.

"We produced a really disciplined effort in the first 20 minutes as we kept hold of the ball and didn't try to play from too deep.

"They got it back to within eight points, which I thought flattered them but Sale are a hard team to put away and you have to give them credit. But I'm disappointed to have conceded five tries so there are a lot of things still to work on."

Robson echoed the coach's comments, as he said : "To score 50 points is a pretty good start but there is work to do defensively.

"We were delighted at the start we had against a side who have recruited well and on a personal level it was great to score four tries, which I haven't done since I was six."

Despite Robson's efforts, it was Danny Cipriani who starred as his clever passing and distribution regularly unlocked the visitors' defence to earn praise from his coach.

Young said: " Dan showed his real class today as he has done on numerous occasions. I'm confused as to why he didn't go to Argentina with England this summer as he had a pretty positive conversation with Eddie Jones just prior to the selection.

"I know as a result of this he was disappointed but I'm due a meeting with Eddie in the next week or so."

Sale showed terrific spirit to make the final scoreline as close as it was, after they trailed 21-0 and 36-14 at stages in the game and were in danger of being routed by rampant Wasps.

They managed tries through Byron McGuigan, Faf de Klerk, Denny Solomona, Josh Strauss and Ben Curry with AJ MacGinty converting all of them.

Sale director of rugby Steve Diamond said after his side's Premiership opener: " We couldn't handle Cips (Cipriani) in the first half despite having worked on how to do so all week.

"Their attack was better than our defence, but I thought we did really well in the second half as we had got close to them when I thought a refereeing decision went against us, which saw Nathan Hughes race away to set up the decisive try.

"I would have liked to come away with two points but I'm not too despondent at having one, but I don't like having to stomach conceding seven tries."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.