 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Warren Gatland makes three changes to Wales side ahead of New Zealand clash

23 November 2017 11:24

Wales have made three changes from the side beaten by Australia earlier this month for Saturday's clash against world champions New Zealand.

Wing Hallam Amos, centre Scott Williams and scrum-half Rhys Webb all make head coach Warren Gatland's starting line-up at the Principality Stadium.

The team, announced by the Welsh Rugby Union, sees Amos replace an injured Liam Williams, while Scott Williams takes over from Jonathan Davies, who is now a long-term absentee with a foot injury, and Webb is preferred to Gareth Davies.

Gatland, though, has named an unchanged pack following the 29-21 Wallabies defeat 19 days ago, with fit-again flanker Justin Tipuric chosen among the replacements, where he is joined by the likes of 93 times-capped centre Jamie Roberts, Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland and Scarlets prop Wyn Jones.

Amos, Scott Williams, who wins his 50th cap, and Webb are only the starting XV survivors following last weekend's dour 13-6 victory over Georgia.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, losing 29 successive Tests against them.

Source: PA

