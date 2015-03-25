Warren Gatland makes three changes to Wales side ahead of New Zealand clash

Wales have made three changes from the side beaten by Australia earlier this month for Saturday's clash against world champions New Zealand.

Wing Hallam Amos, centre Scott Williams and scrum-half Rhys Webb all make head coach Warren Gatland's starting line-up at the Principality Stadium.

The team, announced by the Welsh Rugby Union, sees Amos replace an injured Liam Williams, while Scott Williams takes over from Jonathan Davies, who is now a long-term absentee with a foot injury, and Webb is preferred to Gareth Davies.

Gatland, though, has named an unchanged pack following the 29-21 Wallabies defeat 19 days ago, with fit-again flanker Justin Tipuric chosen among the replacements, where he is joined by the likes of 93 times-capped centre Jamie Roberts, Bath fly-half Rhys Priestland and Scarlets prop Wyn Jones.

Amos, Scott Williams, who wins his 50th cap, and Webb are only the starting XV survivors following last weekend's dour 13-6 victory over Georgia.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, losing 29 successive Tests against them.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.