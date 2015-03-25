 
Warren Gatland hopes his son has plenty of work to do in Lions' tour opener

01 June 2017 04:09

Warren Gatland has joked he hopes to keep son Bryn tackling like a demon in Saturday's British and Irish Lions tour opener.

Lions boss Gatland will square up to son Bryn for the first time, when the Blues playmaker starts at fly-half for the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians against the tourists.

And Gatland Senior wants his Lions to kick-start their gruelling 10-match tour on the front foot by heaping the pressure on the Barbarians.

"I spoke to Bryn last night and he's enjoying the week," said Lions coach Gatland of his 22-year-old son.

"We'll catch up tomorrow, and he'll expect to have to make a few tackles on the weekend.

"We haven't spoken too much about the game but he's excited about the opportunity."

Coach Clayton McMillan believes his Barbarians outfit have pulled together quickly across the course of the last fortnight, and now expects an exciting encounter in Whangarei.

"When we first looked at putting together a squad, the initial process was around understanding what sort of game we wanted to play and the type of player that would meet the profile of that game plan," said McMillan.

"It's always going to be pretty hard when you are bringing a group together from four corners of New Zealand but from what I can see and the feedback we've got, the boys have come together really well.

"We've kept things relatively simple with the emphasis on creating an environment where the players can express themselves and represent their provinces with pride.

"We recognise it's going to be a hard game but we have plenty to play for and the boys can't wait to get out there.

"The unique and special occasion for bringing this team together has forced the boys to bond quite quickly, and they've enjoyed a fantastic week here in Whangarei."

New Zealand Provincial Barbarians team: L Laulala, S Vaka (both Counties Manukau), I Finau (Canterbury), D Sweeney, S Reece (both Waikato), B Gatland (North Harbour), J Stratton (Canterbury), A Ross (Bay of Plenty), S Anderson-Heather (Otago, captain), O Jager (Canterbury), J Goodhue (Northland), K Mewett (Bay of Plenty), J Tucker (Waikato), L Boshier (Taranaki), M Dunshea (Canterbury). Replacements: A Makalio (Tasman), T Fahamokioa (Wellington), M Renata (Auckland), M Matich (Northland), P Rowe (Wanganui), R Judd (Bay of Plenty), J Lowe (Hawke's Bay), J Ngaluafe (Southland).

Source: PA

