Warren Gatland favours familiarity ahead of third Lions Test in New Zealand

British and Irish Lions head coach Warren Gatland has favoured familiarity and resisted the temptation to make major changes to his starting XV in the Test series against New Zealand.

Gatland has named an unchanged line-up for the decider on Saturday, meaning only 18 players - eight from England and five each from Ireland and Wales - will have been used from the start in the three Tests, the lowest total since 2001.

Three changes were made after the 30-15 defeat in the opener and the starting team which helped earn a thrilling 24-21 victory in Wellington has been given the opportunity to secure a first series win over the All Blacks since 1971.

For the fourth tour in a row no Scottish players have made the line-up, although full-back Stuart Hogg was in contention to start before a cheek injury ended his stay in New Zealand.

The most recent Lions tour, in 2013, saw Gatland use 24 players across his three Test starting line-ups - with Wales providing half of those and accounting for 26 of the 45 starts in the series.

Six others featured only from the bench, with Justin Tipuric adding to the Welsh contingent and England's share growing to nine of the 30 players used.

The 2009 and 2005 tours provide similar figures, with 25 starters each time. The South Africa tour in 2009 saw 30 players used in all, with a roughly equal split between England, Ireland and Wales, while England provided 16 of the 31 players to win Test caps against the All Blacks in 2005.

That essentially marked the start of the modern approach to squad rotation on a Lions tour, with 2001 providing a marked contrast as coach Graham Henry used only 17 players across the three Tests.

Twelve positions were unchanged throughout, while Matt Dawson replaced Rob Howley at scrum-half for the third Test and England flankers Martin Corry, Richard Hill and Neil Back rotated.

That tour also marked the last time a Scotland player started a Lions Test, with prop Tom Smith ever-present. The three tours that followed saw the nation represented in just one substitute appearance for forwards Gordon Bulloch in 2005, Ross Ford in 2009 and Richie Gray last time out.

The 1997 tour of South Africa featured 21 starters and 26 Test players in all, while against the All Blacks in 1993 the tourists made only one substitution in the three Tests - Mike Teague coming on at flanker in the second Test to lift England's share to 13 of the 20 players used.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.