Wales v Australia - Story of the match

Wales suffered a 13th successive defeat against Australia as the Wallabies claimed a hard-fought 29-21 victory in Cardiff.

First-half tries by forwards Tatafu Polota-Nau, Aidan Coleman and captain Michael Hooper underpinned Australia's win as they warmed up impressively for a Twickenham appointment with England next Saturday.

Wales had their moments in attack - wing Steff Evans scored an impressive try and substitute Hallam Amos claimed a late consolation score - but defensive hesitancy was punished by an Australian side high on confidence following their downing of world champions New Zealand three weeks ago.

Full-back Kurtley Beale added a 62nd-minute breakaway try for the Wallabies, with fly-half Bernard Foley kicking three conversions and wing Reece Hodge booting a long-range penalty, while Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny kicked three penalties and a conversion.

Tweet of the match

"Take a bow @kurtley_beale ? ? that was unbelievable. #WALvAUS," Exeter Chiefs' Australian scrum-half Nic White (@white_nic) was impressed with Kurtley Beale's second-half try.

Star man - Will Genia

Australia's scrum-half Genia controlled the match at the Principality Stadium, helping his country to a deserved victory in a pulsating contest.

Moment of the match

Steff Evans marked his first home Test with an excellent 18th-minute try, but the pivotal point in the match came courtesy of a contentious second half steal and score from Australia's Kurtley Beale. Wales were firmly in contention in the 62nd minute when Beale ripped the ball off Evans and raced away to touch down and put the game beyond the hosts. Replays, however, suggested the full-back should have been penalised for a knock-on.

Player ratings

Wales: Leigh Halfpenny: 7 (out of 10), Liam Williams: 7, Jonathan Davies: 7, Owen Williams: 7, Steff Evans: 6, Dan Biggar: 7, Gareth Davies: 8, Rob Evans: 8, Ken Owens: 7, Tomas Francis: 7, Jake Ball: 6, Alun Wyn Jones: 9, Aaron Shingler: 7, Josh Navidi: 6, Taulupe Faletau: 7. Replacements: Owen Watkin, Leon Brown and Sam Cross: 7.

Who's up next?

Wales v Georgia, Principality Stadium, Test match, Saturday, November 18

England v Australia, Twickenham, Test match, Saturday, November 18

