 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Wales thrashed by Canada at Women's Rugby World Cup

22 August 2017 07:39

Wales' hopes of a top-five finish at the Women's Rugby World Cup were ended in emphatic fashion by Canada.

Wales had no answer to the Canadians' superior pace and power as they crashed to a 52-0 defeat at Queen's University in Belfast.

It means that Wales, who were beaten 15-0 by Canada in the pool stage, must now play host nation Ireland for seventh spot when the tournament draws to a close on Saturday.

Head coach Rowland Phillips had hoped for a positive reaction after Wales were unconvincing in defeating tournament minnows Hong Kong last Thursday, but it did not materialise.

Canada, runners-up at the 2014 World Cup, scored tries through Elissa Alarie (2), Barbara Mervin, Jacey Grusnick, Karen Paquin, Cindy Nelles and Brianna Miller, while there was also a seven-point penalty try and Miller kicked five conversions.

To compound Wales' misery, they also saw replacement back-row forward Shona Powell-Hughes receive a yellow card just four minutes after she joined the action.

Source: PA

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed