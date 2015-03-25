Wales ready to test World Cup credentials against New Zealand

Wales will launch their Women's World Cup campaign on Wednesday against a team head coach Rowland Phillips describes as one of the "perennial favourites".

Phillips' squad have arrived in Dublin following a poor Six Nations campaign earlier this year, and they immediately find themselves facing a Herculean challenge in the shape of four-time world champions New Zealand.

With 2014 World Cup runners-up Canada also in their pool, it is a group that will test Wales to the maximum, but former Wales international back-row forward Phillips is not shirking from it.

"A lot has been said about the pool we are in, and we know we have a huge challenge in front of us," he said.

"But it is an outstanding opportunity to put ourselves up against one of the best teams in the world on Wednesday, which is great.

"We can only focus on what we control. Our preparation has been good, and there is a strong belief and confidence within the group. We are really looking forward to it.

"We've set out a path to take women's rugby in Wales to new heights, and while that goes well beyond New Zealand on Wednesday, the Black Ferns are an excellent team to test yourself against.

"They are one of the perennial favourites, and for good reason, but we will be aiming to impose our game on them."

Phillips' team for the opener at Dublin's Billings Park includes Great Britain's 2016 Olympics sevens squad member Jasmine Joyce, while her fellow sevens specialist Hannah Jones starts in midfield and there is a place on the bench for uncapped 17-year-old back-row forward Lieucu George.

Wales, though, have been dealt an injury blow, with centre Rebecca De Filippo being ruled out of the tournament after suffering a foot injury in training.

"Rebecca was always going to be a strong contender for a starting berth in the team, making her withdrawal very disappointing for all concerned," Phillips added.

"That said, it is testament to her character that she has remained upbeat despite the setback and has continued to be a positive influence within the camp."

Source: PA

