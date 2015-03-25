Wales likely to be without centre Jonathan Davies for rest of autumn fixtures

Jonathan Davies looks set to be sidelined for the remainder of Wales' autumn international series.

Wales are awaiting a medical update after the star centre suffered an ankle injury during Saturday's 29-21 defeat against Australia.

Davies appeared to be in considerable discomfort as he was helped from the Principality Stadium pitch during the dying seconds.

Although Wales head coach Warren Gatland is set to make several changes for next Saturday's appointment with Georgia, 65 times-capped Davies has been an integral part of his plans. World champions New Zealand are Wales' opponents on November 25, and then South Africa seven days later.

Davies was British and Irish Lions' player of the series against the All Blacks earlier this year.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said: "We are still waiting on Jonathan. It doesn't look great.

"We are not sure yet in terms of the full outcome, but he is going to struggle probably for the rest of this autumn.

"Fingers crossed, it is hopefully not too serious. I am not saying he is out. We just need to see where he is at and consult with the doctors and the physios a bit later.

"He is a world-class rugby player, there is no doubting that. "

Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts, meanwhile, has been called into Wales' autumn Test squad as injury cover.

Roberts, who has won 93 caps, missed out on a place in the original 36-man party announced by Gatland last month.

But he has now reported for duty at Wales' training base, along with another call-up in Cardiff Blues prop Scott Andrews, who is currently on loan with Aviva Premiership club Bath.

In a statement on Monday, the Welsh Rugby Union said: "Jamie Roberts and Scott Andrews have been called into the Wales squad as injury cover and arrived in camp this morning as the squad reconvened ahead of the game against Georgia on Saturday.

"Further injury update will be made in due course following medical assessments."

Roberts, 31, captained Wales in their summer Tests against Tonga and Samoa earlier this year, and was a surprise omission from Gatland's autumn squad.

Andrews, meanwhile, provides cover with Scarlets tighthead Samson Lee continuing his progression from an Achilles injury, while Exeter prop Tomas Francis is unavailable for Wales' finale against South Africa as that game falls outside World Rugby's autumn Test window.

Source: PA

