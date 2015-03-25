Wales head coach Rowland Phillips rings the changes for Hong Kong clash

Head coach Rowland Phillips has made nine changes to Wales' starting line-up for the Women's World Cup pool clash against Hong Kong on Thursday.

Wales cannot reach the semi-finals following defeats against New Zealand and Canada, with only minor placings now at stake next week, but Phillips has been impressed by their tournament showing in Dublin.

"We've surpassed many people's expectations in terms of our performances against two of the world's best teams, but we are always looking to improve standards," Phillips said.

"We are not content with just putting up a fight. We're working towards winning big games.

"Our commitment and improvement was there for everyone to see against Canada. We pushed a very good team all the way, and we've got to take inspiration from that.

"The main thing now is to keep up that momentum in this competition, starting with Hong Kong. They will be out to prove a point against us, and we won't be taking them lightly."

Hong Kong conceded 219 points against their opening opponents Canada and New Zealand, suggesting Wales will encounter few problems in recording a first tournament win.

Phillips hands a full international debut to 17-year-old flanker Lleucu George, who starts at blindside, while full-back Jodie Evans and centre Robyn Wilkins make their first starts of the tournament and Jasmine Joyce and Keira Bevan return on the wing and at scrum-half, respectively.

Two front-row switches see props Cerys Hale and Meg York pack down either side of captain Carys Phillips, and there are first starts in the competition for lock Siwan Lillicrap and number eight Shona Powell-Hughes.

Source: PA

