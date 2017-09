Wales fly-half Dan Biggar has signed for Northampton.

The 27-year-old will move to Franklin's Gardens next season, having agreed a contract that takes effect from the summer of 2018.

Biggar, who has won 56 caps and toured New Zealand with the British and Irish Lions this year, will move to Saints from Welsh region the Ospreys.

Source: PA

