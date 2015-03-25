Wales finish with a flourish to beat Hong Kong & bow out of World Cup with a win

Wales recovered from a stumbling first-half performance to end their Women's World Cup pool campaign with victory over tournament minnows Hong Kong.

Wales, seeking a first win of the competition in Dublin following losses to New Zealand and Canada, trailed midway through the first half before pulling away and claiming a 39-15 success.

Their semi-final hopes had already ended, with only minor tournament placings at stake for them in Belfast next week, and the opening 40 minutes provided a first half to forget.

Wales began brightly enough, claiming a 15th-minute lead when number eight Shona Powell-Hughes collected an opening touchdown, but Hong Kong rallied superbly.

After being demolished by Canada 98-0 and New Zealand 121-0, Hong Kong scored their first World Cup points through an Adrienne Garvey penalty, then they rocked Wales through a Natasha Olson-Thorne try that Garvey converted.

Wales were stung into action, and they finished the half strongly when wings Jess Kavanagh-Williams and Jasmine Joyce both scored tries - Jodie Evans added one conversion - to secure a 17-10 interval advantage.

Hong Kong then cut the deficit with a second try as wing Chong Ka Yan breached Wales' defence to retain hopes of them completing a major upset.

But the final 30 minutes belonged exclusively to Wales, who ran in four unanswered tries.

Kavanagh-Williams pounced for her second touchdown, then Wales captain Carys Phillips went over before flanker Sioned Harries grabbed a try that Robyn Wilkins converted.

Harries completed the scoring by adding her second try - and Wales' seventh - three minutes from time.

Source: PA

