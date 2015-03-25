 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Vunipola sees funny side after unfortunate grabbing of Franks in Lions defeat

30 June 2017 03:09

Mako Vunipola has insisted it was an accident if he grabbed Owen Franks' testicles in the British and Irish Lions' first Test defeat to New Zealand.

The Lions prop was caught on camera grabbing Franks' groin at a scrum in the All Blacks' 30-15 win in Auckland on Saturday.

Vunipola insisted he was only trying to restore his scrum binding, however, before joking that his family had shared the video clip online.

He said: "I can't remember doing that to be fair, but I've seen the video because my family tagged me in it!

"I was just trying to keep my bind up obviously.

"We talk about giving good pictures to the referee as a front-row.

"So either I bind there or drop my arm and it's a penalty to them.

"So I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really!"

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of second Lions Test in New...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's second Test in Wellington to keep alive the three-game series against world champions New Zealand.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's second Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy Murray in 2017

Injuries that have hampered world number one Andy ...

Andy Murray's sore hip is the latest in a string of health and injury problems the Scot has faced since becoming world number one last November.

Feature A closer look at the personalities under spotlight in Michael Garcia

A closer look at the personalities under spotlight...

Michael Garcia's report into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding races might have failed to find the smoking gun some were

Feature Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up United move, Fabinho still a target for Jose

Morata takes break from honeymoon to speed up Unit...

The Daily Telegraph writes that Real Madrid striker ALVARO MORATA is so eager on completing a move to Manchester United

Feature 5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lions

5 things we learned from the British and Irish Lio...

The British and Irish Lions' final midweek match of their New Zealand tour ended in a gripping 31-31 draw against