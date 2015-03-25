Vunipola sees funny side after unfortunate grabbing of Franks in Lions defeat

Mako Vunipola has insisted it was an accident if he grabbed Owen Franks' testicles in the British and Irish Lions' first Test defeat to New Zealand.

The Lions prop was caught on camera grabbing Franks' groin at a scrum in the All Blacks' 30-15 win in Auckland on Saturday.

Vunipola insisted he was only trying to restore his scrum binding, however, before joking that his family had shared the video clip online.

He said: "I can't remember doing that to be fair, but I've seen the video because my family tagged me in it!

"I was just trying to keep my bind up obviously.

"We talk about giving good pictures to the referee as a front-row.

"So either I bind there or drop my arm and it's a penalty to them.

"So I'd rather grab them than grab nothing really!"

Source: PA

