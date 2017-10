Northampton utility back Harry Mallinder has signed a new contract keeping him at Franklin's Gardens until 2020.

Mallinder, son of Saints director of rugby Jim, is a product of the Aviva Premiership club's academy and toured Argentina with England during the summer.

"Northampton are my only club and I never considered going anywhere else. I'm extremely positive about what is to come over the next few years," the uncapped 21-year-old said.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.