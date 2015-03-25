 
United States too strong for Italy in Women's World Cup opener

09 August 2017 06:53

Wing Kris Thomas scored two tries as the United States opened their World Cup campaign with victory at Dublin's UCD Bowl.

Thomas, who was also yellow-carded late in the game, opened her team's account with an early score as the Americans claimed a bonus-point Pool B triumph.

Fly-half Kimber Rozier also touched down in the first half, converting her own try, but Italy - England's next opponents on Sunday - struck back with a Lucia Cammarano try that Veronica Schiavon converted.

Thomas' second try, though, ensured some breathing space before replacement lock Abby Gustaitis secured a five-point maximum, with Alev Kelter converting, before flanker Elisa Giordano claimed a consolation score.

Source: PA

