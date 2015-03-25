United States too strong for Italy in Women's World Cup opener

Wing Kris Thomas scored two tries as the United States opened their World Cup campaign with victory at Dublin's UCD Bowl.

Thomas, who was also yellow-carded late in the game, opened her team's account with an early score as the Americans claimed a bonus-point Pool B triumph.

Fly-half Kimber Rozier also touched down in the first half, converting her own try, but Italy - England's next opponents on Sunday - struck back with a Lucia Cammarano try that Veronica Schiavon converted.

Thomas' second try, though, ensured some breathing space before replacement lock Abby Gustaitis secured a five-point maximum, with Alev Kelter converting, before flanker Elisa Giordano claimed a consolation score.

Source: PA

