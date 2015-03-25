 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Ulster bring in Australia fly-half Lealiifano as short-term cover for Jackson

21 August 2017 12:24

Ulster have signed Australia fly-half Christian Lealiifano on a five-month deal as cover for Paddy Jackson.

Lealiifano has made a full recovery since being diagnosed with leukaemia 12 months ago, already returning to action with Super Rugby outfit the Brumbies.

The 29-year-old will provide short-term cover for Ulster while Ireland fly-half Jackson remains stood down from action pending legal proceedings.

Rugby director Less Kiss hailed Ulster's coup in recruiting the 19-cap playmaker, who will be with the Irish province until January 22.

"This is a massive boost for us as we approach the start of the season," said Ulster boss Kiss.

"It was paramount that we signed an experienced player to give us another option at fly-half and this is a fantastic solution for us.

"Christian has the playing talent, the leadership ability and the personality to make a big impact here. He has overcome significant challenges in his career and that is testament to his bravery and strong character.

"He's a proven leader and we're excited by the influence that he'll have on our young fly-halves Peter Nelson, Brett Herron, Johnny McPhillips and Callum Smith.

"We also have two exciting players in our academy, Michael Lowry and Angus Curtis, who will also have a fantastic opportunity to learn from Christian.

"From speaking to Christian, I know that he is very excited by the challenge and is looking forward to joining up with us soon."

Lealiifano will be with Ulster until the end of the Champions Cup pool stages, and will return to the Brumbies in time for the next Super Rugby season.

The Auckland-born inside back made his Test debut in 2013, having broken through with the Brumbies in 2008.

Lealiifano paid tribute to the Brumbies not only for helping him with his remarkable recovery from illness, but also for allowing him this sabbatical with Ulster.

"I'd like to thank the Brumbies for allowing me to do this stint abroad," said Lealiifano.

"I'm really excited to be joining up with Ulster Rugby and I'm looking forward to getting out there in front of the supporters at Kingspan Stadium.

"I can't wait to experience the rugby and the culture in Belfast."

Source: PA

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's most memorable UFC fights...

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Feature Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather's finest fight wins...

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Feature Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England

Q&A on the first day/night Test match in England...

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash