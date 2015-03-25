 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Two-try Jack Nowell wants the Lions to meet New Zealand head on

20 June 2017 02:09

Jack Nowell has challenged the British and Irish Lions to go for the jugular against New Zealand on Saturday.

England wing Nowell plundered two tries in Tuesday's 34-6 win over the Chiefs in Hamilton to catapult himself into late contention for a role in the first All Blacks Test.

The Exeter flyer could struggle to push past George North, Anthony Watson and Elliot Daly for a place on Saturday, but his return to form against the Chiefs means he could well feature later in the Test series.

The Lions ran in some classy tries against the Chiefs as their backline finally clicked - and Nowell has insisted the Lions must bid to repeat that feat against the All Blacks.

Asked if the Lions must transfer the attacking display from the Chiefs into Saturday's Test opener, Nowell replied: "I think we've got to; if you let any New Zealand team, let alone the All Blacks, play rugby, they're going to really play.

"They're going to chuck the ball around a lot, they're going to try to get around you, they're going to try all sorts.

"So a massive thing with what Andy Farrell does with us in our defence is about putting teams under massive pressure.

"And then when we do get chances we've got to take them, they are very rare in these sorts of games, but when you get the opportunities you've got to take them."

Nowell insisted the Lions' stylish play in the comprehensive Chiefs win was only a matter of time, as the tourists continue to build connections.

The Lions' midweek side had lost out to the Blues and the Highlanders, so were delighted to make amends at Hamilton's FMG Stadium.

"I've not done anything different, the team's not done anything different, we just know if we build phases hopefully we can get on the end of them," said Nowell.

"For us it's about keeping the ball and not giving away penalties.

"I'm still doing the same work off the ball, I'm still looking for it always.

"Sometimes in the last few games it just doesn't come your way, but we've worked well on it this week and that's the key element - keep penalties down and build phases.

"We knew it would come. Our phase play in training has been awesome.

"But the main thing you need for that is the ball."

Nowell hailed Lions boss Warren Gatland's faith in handing his flair players free rein to attack where they see fit.

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen has continually predicted a prosaic style from the Lions, but Nowell's revelations indicate how keen Gatland is for the tourists to find a fluent front-foot stride.

"Warren's a very respected man, he doesn't talk often but when he does everyone listens," said Nowell.

"The most pleasing thing for is that Warren has said to me 'you've got free licence, we don't want you on the wing, go off and do whatever you want, do what you do for Exeter'.

"For a coach to say that for a winger like myself it's very pleasing to hear.

"It hasn't happened for me in the first two games, but it's happened against the Chiefs."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs

5 things we learned from the Lions win over Chiefs...

The British and Irish Lions continued their New Zealand tour on Tuesday by beating the Chiefs 34-6 in Hamilton.

Feature Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Juve defender Dani Alves - Transfer News

Chelsea receive Conte boost, City interested in Ju...

ANTONIO CONTE is heading into talks with Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with a view to extending his contract with the Premier League champions.

Feature Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem suitors for Madrid move - Transfer News

Ronaldo to United could see Mbappe turn down Prem ...

KYLIAN MBAPPE will disappoint his Premier League suitors by joining Real Madrid this summer, according to Marca.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.