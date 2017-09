Leicester centre Manu Tuilagi has been hit by another injury blow which looks certain to sideline him from England's autumn Tests.

Leicester said that Tuilagi will have surgery and faces an estimated 12 weeks' recovery time after suffering a knee strain during Tigers' Aviva Premiership opener against Bath four days ago.

The Bath match was his first Premiership appearance for eight months after recovering from knee trouble.

Source: PA

