Toolis commits future to Edinburgh

Scotland lock Ben Toolis has signed a two-year contract extension with Edinburgh.

The Australian-born forward is in his fifth season with the club and made his sixth international appearance in Saturday's 22-17 defeat by New Zealand.

The 25-year-old's new deal continues a spree of signings and re-signings for Edinburgh over the past seven days. His international team-mate, Stuart McInally, also signed a new deal while the club announced Scotland skipper John Barclay would join next summer. And South African fly-half Jaco van der Walt signed last week.

Toolis, who has been an ever-present for Edinburgh this season, said: "I strongly believe we have the right squad and management in place to create something special and I want to be a part of that."

Head coach Richard Cockerill added: "Ben has been the engine in our forward pack all season, whilst his ability at the line-out is key for both club and country.

"We're delighted that he's chosen to commit his future to Edinburgh. We're building a strong culture here and Ben is a crucial component of that environment moving forward."

Source: PA

