Tonga prop Siua Halanukonuka signs for Glasgow

Tonga prop Siua Halanukonuka has signed a two-year deal at Glasgow Warriors.

Halanukonuka has spent the last two seasons at Dunedin-based Highlanders and featured in the Super Rugby side's victory against the touring British and Irish Lions last month.

The 30-year-old will join the Warriors in October, s ubject to a visa and medical, a t the end of his Mitre 10 Cup commitments with the Tasman Makos.

"I'm excited to be joining Glasgow Warriors with my family later this year," Halanukonuka told the official club website.

"It is a team aiming for titles and big things which excites me.

"I've heard about their loyal supporters and the great club atmosphere and I look forward to being a part of this in the near future."

Halanukonuka made his debut for Tonga in 2014 and has won six caps for his country.

He has previous experience of European rugby at French club Narbonne during the 2014-15 season.

Warriors assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys said: "Siua comes with a lot of experience, having played regularly in Super Rugby over the past two seasons.

"He will be a great addition to our squad and will add to the competition at tight-head."

Halanukonuka becomes the Guinness PRO12 outfit's 10th summer addition with Huw Jones, Callum Gibbins, Oli Kebble, Adam Hastings, Lelia Masaga, Samuela Vunisa, Kiran McDonald, Brandon Thomson and George Turner already signed up.

Source: PA

