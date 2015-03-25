 
Tommy Taylor and Nick Schonert leave England squad

31 May 2017 06:53

Tommy Taylor and Nick Schonert have been ruled out of England's tour of Argentina due to injury, the RFU has announced.

Taylor has suffered knee ligament damage during a training session while Schonert has sustained a fresh hand injury, having only recently recovered from a hand operation.

Schonert's Worcester team-mate Jack Singleton has been recalled into the squad to replace Taylor while Bristol's Jamal Ford-Robinson has been called up for Schonert.

Singleton and Ford-Robinson were both involved in England's recent camps in Brighton and Pennyhill Park and played against the Barbarians on Sunday.

Source: PA

