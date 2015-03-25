Tommy Taylor and Nick Schonert leave England squad

Tommy Taylor and Nick Schonert have been ruled out of England's tour of Argentina due to injury, the RFU has announced.

Taylor has suffered knee ligament damage during a training session while Schonert has sustained a fresh hand injury, having only recently recovered from a hand operation.

Schonert's Worcester team-mate Jack Singleton has been recalled into the squad to replace Taylor while Bristol's Jamal Ford-Robinson has been called up for Schonert.

Singleton and Ford-Robinson were both involved in England's recent camps in Brighton and Pennyhill Park and played against the Barbarians on Sunday.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.