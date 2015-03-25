 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Tommy Seymour savours 'surreal' first British and Irish Lions experience

19 May 2017 10:40

Scotland wing Tommy Seymour is "living a dream" following his British and Irish Lions selection to tour New Zealand.

Seymour has just completed a first pre-tour training camp in Wales with 13 of his Lions colleagues - the remaining 27 players are all currently involved in domestic and European play-offs.

And being involved has already more than matched the 28-year-old's expectations.

"Any rugby player from the British Isles and Ireland dreams of this happening," Seymour said.

"I have been so fortunate that it has happened to me. It is living a dream every day.

"It has been surreal coming in, with all the history of the Lions and seeing the quality of players dotted around all over the place, the support staff, everyone.

"There is so much history involved in a tour like this. I am fully aware of the quality there (in the squad). We will drive each other, and the standards right up. Everyone has a goal of playing in the Test side, and obviously I am no different."

Despite the Lions being well down in numbers for their initial training get-together, a considerable amount of work was done ahead of next week's camp in Ireland and the opening tour game against a New Zealand Provincial Barbarians XV on June 3.

"We've had a really successful week," Glasgow star Seymour added.

"We've had enough numbers to be able to accomplish a lot of stuff. In my opinion, we have been able to tick a lot of boxes.

"Everyone coming in is an intelligent rugby player at the highest level, and they will be able to pick things up very quickly. But certainly for us it has been great to get a foot in the door, which will help to get everyone integrated as quickly as possible.

"I am in a Lions head now, I need to get familiar with the guys that are here, and that is my focus. I am really enjoying it, meeting all the guys."

The Lions' schedule before meeting New Zealand in the series opener on June 24 includes four Super Rugby opponents - Blues, Crusaders, Highlanders and Chiefs - which offers head coach Warren Gatland ideal opportunities to assess potential Test team personnel.

And wing options look particularly strong, with Seymour, George North, Anthony Watson, Liam Williams and Jack Nowell all in Gatland's squad.

"We will concentrate week by week and make sure we have quality in every game we play out there, that's the main thing," said 36-times-capped Scotland man Seymour.

"And then when it comes down to the Test sides, everyone is hopefully at the peak of their game at that point.

"Those three Tests are the top of the mountain. They are the number one side in the world for a reason. We have to be aware we have to go through pain - a lot of pain - to beat this side.

"Everything has to be second nature, we have to be physical with them and play with some ambition. Take the game to them as well, get all the detail on the field.

"We have to be expansive against them, and we have players who can do that with unbelievable turns of pace."

Source: PA

Feature From Champions League to the battle of the clarets - reasons to watch on Sunday

From Champions League to the battle of the clarets...

With the Premier League title and relegation already decided, there is only Champions League qualification to play for in the final weekend's matches.

Feature Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-game Premier League Landmark

Manchester United Boss Jose Mourinho Set For 250-g...

Jose Mourinho will reach 250 games as a Premier League manager when Manchester United host Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Feature How do you stop a problem like diving?

How do you stop a problem like diving?...

The FA are from next season introducing a panel to decide how to ban players who dive.

Feature How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?

How would Huddersfield fare in the Premier League?...

Huddersfield are one game away from a first promotion to the Premier League following their penalty shootout win against Sheffield

Feature Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsenal stay dependent on top 4 - Transfer News

Manchester clubs set to raid Spurs, Sanchez Arsena...

There could be a mass exodus at Tottenham after their failure to win the Premier League title.

Feature Is Mourinho becoming the

Is Mourinho becoming the 'Desperate One'?...

Ever since Jose Mourinho sprinted along the Old Trafford turf with his arms pumping in joyous celebration following Porto's triumph