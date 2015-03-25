 
Tom Wood banned for six weeks after admitting stamping

31 May 2017 02:54

England flanker Tom Wood has been handed a six-week suspension after pleading guilty to stamping at an independent disciplinary hearing.

Wood trampled on the head of Stade Francais full-back Djibril Camara while playing for Northampton Saints in the Champions Cup play-off final and was sent off.

The sanction is not unexpected and he was left out of England's two-Test tour to Argentina this summer due to his likely unavailability.

Wood, 30, will be able to take the field again on August 28.

A statement read: " The committee upheld the red card decision and found that Wood's stamp resulted in reckless contact with Camara's head. The committee then decided that the offence was at the top end of World Rugby's sanctions and selected 12 weeks as the appropriate entry point.

"Taking into account Wood's guilty plea, expression of remorse and good disciplinary record, the committee reduced the sanction by the maximum of 50 per cent before imposing a six-week suspension."

Wood's Saints team-mate Rory Hutchinson has also been banned - for two weeks - after he tackled Will Genia while jumping in the same game.

Source: PA

