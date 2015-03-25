 
Tom Curry delighted to make most of England chance

28 May 2017 05:54

Tom Curry was delighted to make the most of his unexpected call from the England replacements' bench against Barbarians, winning the man-of-the match award in a 28-14 victory at Twickenham.

The 18-year-old Sale Sharks flanker came on to replace the injured Sam Underhill just before half-time and impressed.

Curry, a late replacement on the bench, told Sky Sports 2 : "Today was just another step up and I'm really lucky to have this opportunity.

"The older lads, Chris Robshaw, have helped me through the back-row stuff with their experience, it's been invaluable, and I've tried to just learn every second off them.

"It's been a pretty good transition with the younger boys and the old flames. It's been really nice to have the younger lads really supporting us and the older lads looking over us, really helping us push over.

"Eddie Jones has just been a massive inspiration for us all."

Source: PA

