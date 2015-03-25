 
  1. Rugby
  2. Rugby Union

Tigers prop Ellis Genge sidelined for two months because of shoulder surgery

06 December 2017 05:54

Leicester prop Ellis Genge requires shoulder surgery and will be sidelined for two months, the Aviva Premiership club have confirmed.

England loosehead Genge, 22, was forced out of Leicester's Premiership defeat at Wasps on Saturday and scans have revealed an operation is required.

It means Genge, who started for England when they beat Samoa 48-14 in the last of the Autumn internationals, is a doubt for the start of the Six Nations tournament.

"We've had the results of the scan back and Ellis is going to need some minor surgery, which will mean a couple of months out of the game," Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor told the club's official website.

"It's obviously very disappointing for him and for us because he has been outstanding so far this season and has been in the England squad during the autumn. But we will look forward to his return in due course."

Bristolian Genge was a surprise call-up into the England squad for the summer tour to Australia in 2016, was recalled for this year's Six Nations tournament and was also included in Eddie Jones' squad for the Autumn internationals.

Italy international Michele Rizzo has been recalled from his loan spell at Edinburgh Rugby as cover and has been registered for the Tigers' squad in the European Champions Cup.

Source: PA

