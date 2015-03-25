Thompson and Burford named in England XV for World Cup semi-final against France

England Women's head coach Simon Middleton has made two changes to the team for Tuesday's World Cup semi-final against France in Belfast.

Worcester Valkyries wing Lydia Thompson returns to action, while there is also a start for Harlequins centre Rachael Burford, who partners Emily Scarratt in midfield.

Middleton has otherwise retained the side that concluded England's pool campaign with a 47-26 victory over the United States four days ago.

Elsewhere, England flanker Marlie Packer is set to win her 50th cap, packing down alongside back-row colleagues Alex Matthews and Sarah Hunter, with full-back Danielle Waterman making her fourth successive tournament start.

France saw off host nation Ireland in their last game, and Middleton said: "France are a well-organised unit and a team that has been on form in this competition.

"They have an impressive pack and showed exceptional skill in their pool fixtures, particularly against Ireland.

"We will need to be at our best to get the job done, and as a team, everyone recognises that. I have the utmost confidence in this squad.

"To compete at a World Cup, playing knockout rugby, is what every player in this squad has been building towards and training hard for.

"We are ready and excited for the challenge France will bring."

If World Cup holders England topple France, they will face New Zealand or the United States in next Saturday's final at the Kingspan Stadium, Belfast.

Team: D Waterman (Bristol); L Thompson (Worcester), E Scarratt (Lichfield), R Burford (Harlequins), K Wilson (Richmond); K Mclean (Darlington Mowden Park), N Hunt (Lichfield); V Cornborough (Harlequins), A Cokayne (Lichfield), S Bern (Bristol), A Scott (Darlington Mowden Park), T Taylor (Darlington Mowden Park), A Matthews (Richmond), M Packer (Bristol), S Hunter (Bristol, capt).

Replacements: V Fleetwood (Saracens), R Clark (Worcester), J Lucas (Lichfield), H Millar-Mills (Lichfield), I Noel-Smith (Bristol), L Mason (Darlington Mowden Park), A Reed (Bristol), M Jones (Bristol).

Source: PA

