Thomas Rhys Thomas joins Dragons coaching staff

Former Wales hooker Thomas Rhys Thomas has joined the Dragons coaching staff as his playing career nears a conclusion.

Thomas has not completely closed the door on playing again, but the 35-year-old's move into coaching has seen Dragons boss Bernard Jackman add young front rowers Liam Belcher and Gerard Ellis to his squad.

"I am delighted to be able to bring Thomas Rhys Thomas into our coaching team as I feel he has the attributes to make an outstanding coach," Jackman told the official Dragons website.

"At the Dragons, we want to build a reputation for developing players and coaches and Rhys is the type of character who epitomises the values that are important to us in our group."

Thomas began his career at the Cardiff Blues, where he made over 180 appearances, before spending the 2012-13 season at Wasps.

He has made over 70 appearances since joining the Dragons in 2013.

Thomas won 27 caps for Wales between 2005 and 2008, including all four of their games at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Source: PA

