 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Thomas Rhys Thomas joins Dragons coaching staff

26 July 2017 04:53

Former Wales hooker Thomas Rhys Thomas has joined the Dragons coaching staff as his playing career nears a conclusion.

Thomas has not completely closed the door on playing again, but the 35-year-old's move into coaching has seen Dragons boss Bernard Jackman add young front rowers Liam Belcher and Gerard Ellis to his squad.

"I am delighted to be able to bring Thomas Rhys Thomas into our coaching team as I feel he has the attributes to make an outstanding coach," Jackman told the official Dragons website.

"At the Dragons, we want to build a reputation for developing players and coaches and Rhys is the type of character who epitomises the values that are important to us in our group."

Thomas began his career at the Cardiff Blues, where he made over 180 appearances, before spending the 2012-13 season at Wasps.

He has made over 70 appearances since joining the Dragons in 2013.

Thomas won 27 caps for Wales between 2005 and 2008, including all four of their games at the 2007 Rugby World Cup.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.