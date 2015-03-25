This season will be my last, insists evergreen Brits

Schalk Brits has insisted he cannot be talked out of retiring next summer - because Saracens already convinced him to extend his career into this season.

Veteran South Africa hooker Brits made a mockery of his 36 years at Twickenham on Saturday, creating four tries and scoring one in a high-octane virtuoso display as Saracens thrashed Northampton 55-24.

Saracens ran in nine tries to open their Aviva Premiership campaign in style, overwhelming the Saints by claiming seven scores in the first half alone.

Rugby director Mark McCall hinted afterwards he would try to tempt "Peter Pan" hooker Brits into reversing his decision to retire at the end of the season - but the front-rower himself has vowed that will not happen.

"This will definitely be my last season," said Brits.

"I had three operations in the off-season so it is enough.

"It will be hard to leave, but for me it feels like it is the right time.

"There are younger guys coming through. It is time to sit back and have a beer and enjoy watching it and not just get bashed up.

"I was very close to retiring at the end of last season. But then there was an inkling to play another year, and we have lost some big individuals at Saracens so I decided to do one more season.

"I had spoken with Cambridge and Oxford about an MBA. It would be an unbelievable experience.

"But now I am here at Saracens for one more year, and it was team-mates and friends, not just Mark (McCall), that convinced me.

"If you step away, you step away, there is no return, you are not getting any younger.

"I am 36 and it is almost time to say goodbye to this lovely game but there is still a season and my role is to play as best as I can and to help the other guys as well."

Sean Maitland claimed a 35-minute hat-trick as Saracens blitzed a stunned Northampton on Saturday, with Brits, Brad Barritt, Richard Wigglesworth, Alex Lozowski, Vincent Koch and Ben Spencer all also crossing.

Tom Wood bagged a brace and Lewis Ludlam also scored as Saints clawed at respectability after the break, but Saracens' dominance was never in doubt.

Back-to-back European champions Saracens are not about to rest on their laurels however, with Brits admitting the men in black must still chase quickfire improvements.

"To have a first half as close to perfect as we thought we can to start the season off was fantastic," said Brits.

"The second half was not great. I was not happy with the amount of tries we let in.

"Next weekend we play Bath and that will be a different game."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.