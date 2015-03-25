 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Theresa May gives backing to Ireland's 2023 World Cup bid

25 September 2017 02:54

British Prime Minister Theresa May has given her backing to Ireland's bid to host the World Cup in 2023.

Ireland's Taoiseach Leo Varadkar revealed that May has written to the Rugby World Cup organisation, affirming the United Kingdom's support for the 2023 bid.

Varadkar was the only state figurehead attending in person as Ireland, France and South Africa presented their bids to stage the tournament in London on Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron has distanced himself from France's bid, declining to provide a video message as previously promised, while the French paraded support from the late All Black wing Jonah Lomu's sons in their pitch.

"The main reason I'm speaking to Theresa May is around Brexit and also restoring the institutions in the north," said Varadkar, who was due to meet May at Downing Street.

"However, she has written to World Rugby, supporting our bid, and assuring them that the United Kingdom government is behind it too.

"And I'm very grateful for the fact that she's done that.

"I'm really delighted to be here in person. I wouldn't have missed today for anything."

France made the bold claim that their bid would generate the most revenue for organisers Rugby World Cup.

Varadkar said of those claims: "Of course they are going to say that, but we would say otherwise.

"Our bid is fully backed by the government. I'm here in person, the only head of government to be here in person."

Former Ireland captain Brian O'Driscoll hailed Varadkar's personal appearance, while musician and political activist Bob Geldof and U2 singer Bono provided messages of support in a stirring video presentation.

"It's massively important and it shows the seriousness of our pitch," said O'Driscoll of Varadkar's appearance.

Ireland were able to allay organisers' concerns around the impact of Brexit, with a great deal of uncertainty still surrounding the land border between Northern Ireland and the Republic, and Varadkar threw his weight behind Ireland's cross-government pledge to underwrite the entire cost of staging the 2023 tournament.

"I pointed out while there is plenty of uncertainty, one thing that is certain is that the common travel area will remain in place," said Varadkar.

"Our bid makes sense not just for rugby but also for the Irish taxpayer and the Irish economy.

"We've agreed that we'll underwrite the tournament costs.

"The French have said this would cost their taxpayer nothing, but we take the view that this is a good investment in our economy."

France's minister for sport Laura Flessel insisted other commitments prevented president Macron from attending.

"There was no video (from Macron), I'm here to represent the government," said Flessel.

Late All Black wing Lomu's sons Dhyreille and Brayley Lomu boosted France's bid, with seven-year-old Dhyreille born in Marseille when his father played for the club.

"Jonah Lomu loves France, that's where they saw their daddy playing rugby," said ex-France flanker Sebastien Chabal.

"They would love to come back in 2023 to experience the World Cup in the country where their father was so happy."

Source: PA

Feature Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Five talking points ahead of Manchester City v Sha...

Manchester City host Shakhtar Donetsk in their second Champions League Group F match on Tuesday.

Feature Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United preparing new deal for De Gea, Madrid eyeing Alli

Costa turned down £66m Everton move, United prepa...

What the papers sayEverton offered 75 million euros (£66m) for Diego Costa in the final days of the summer transfer

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

Manchester duo City and United cemented their status as early-season pace-setters at the top of the Premier League table with

Feature United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to beat City to Sanchez signing

United interested in Santos midfielder, PSG set to...

What the papers sayManchester City could see their bid for Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez overtaken by Paris St Germain, according to the Sun.

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.