The real British and Irish Lions stood up, says Taulupe Faletau

The real British and Irish Lions stood up to be counted against the Crusaders, according to Taulupe Faletau.

The Lions answered all their critics to hit back from 22-16 defeat at the Blues to sink the much-vaunted Crusaders 12-3 at the AMI Stadium.

Scott Robertson's free-scoring hosts boast a perfect win record of 14 from 14 in Super Rugby, racking up an average 37 points per game.

But the Lions shut their hosts down in a punishing performance that helped Warren Gatland silence many of the doubts surrounding the 2017 tour.

And Wales flanker Faletau believes the Lions have now shown their true selves for the first time on this tour of New Zealand.

"That was the real Lions out there; we've worked hard for each other and we've got the rewards," said Faletau.

"We're definitely pleased with the result and the performance also.

"We were disappointed with the result in the last game, this was a chance to put that right and we're happy doing that."

Head coach Gatland admitted relief at countering the critics who he claimed had launched a personal campaign against him.

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen and England coach Eddie Jones were among the highest profile stars to offer public criticism of Gatland, and the Wales coach admitted that had taken its toll.

Faletau revealed the Lions stars were pleased to help Gatland bite back, but insisted the tourists had been itching to put in a top-level performance for so many other reasons too.

The three-Test series against the All Blacks starts on June 24, with Faletau admitting the Lions must keep improving before then.

"I think we've done it for each other, the squad and the management," said Faletau, of the Lions closing ranks to find form.

"It's been a tough week, but we stuck together, worked hard and now we've got the result we wanted.

"That win is obviously going to give us confidence going into the next game.

"I thought the boys were frigging awesome out there.

"It's tough, we always knew it would be. The Blues was tough, and we know what's coming next will be tough too.

"It's just about getting the results we want and the performances too.

"We're getting there, we're a squad, we're pretty new to each other but we've had a few weeks together now.

"Every week we're together hopefully it will improve and we can take that into the games we're going to play.

"We're pretty tight as a squad now, and we've spoken about what we need to do moving forward.

"If we keep sticking together, we can pull ourselves through the tough times."

Source: PA

