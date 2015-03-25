 
The 1971 Lions in numbers

03 July 2017 10:39

The British and Irish Lions will claim a first Test series triumph against New Zealand since 1971 if they beat the All Blacks at Eden Park next Saturday.

Here, Press Association Sport looks back on the Lions' 1971 trip to All Blacks territory in numbers.

33 - the number of players selected in the 1971 Lions squad.

7 - the number of players chosen from one club - London Welsh.

26 - the number of games played on tour.

23 - the number of victories recorded by the Lions.

2 - the number of Test match wins.

1 - the number of Test match draws.

4 - the number of games in the Test 1971 Test series.

30 - the number of points fly-half Barry John scored in the Test series.

20 - the number of different venues the Lions played at.

95 - the number of days the tour lasted, from first game to last.

Source: PA

