 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Taulupe Faletau keeps hopes up despite Lions' loss to All Blacks in first Test

24 June 2017 03:24

Taulupe Faletau has insisted the British and Irish Lions can fend off both the weight of history and the mighty All Blacks to win their Test series.

New Zealand bludgeoned the Lions into submission, 30-15, in the first Test clash at Auckland's Eden Park on Saturday.

The Lions have only ever overturned a 1-0 series deficit on two occasions - in Australia in 1899 and again in 1989 - and have still only won one series in New Zealand, in 1971.

The back-to-back world champion All Blacks extended their Eden Park unbeaten run to 39 games, and could swipe the series with victory at Wellington's Westpac Stadium on Saturday.

But despite all the obstacles in their path, number eight Faletau remains adamant the Lions can storm to victory.

"We still believe we're capable of winning the next game and getting what we want out of this tour, which is the series win," said Faletau.

"We've got to go back to the drawing board to solve a few issues.

"But there's no need to panic, we just need to get our basics right, holding onto the ball.

"It's tough against the world champions. It's not going to be easy, but we'll work hard for it."

All Blacks boss Steve Hansen certainly got one up on Lions head coach Warren Gatland in the mind games stakes, and rubbed salt into the wounds afterwards.

Hansen admitted he finds it "amusing" when opponents attempt to dominate the All Blacks' tight five.

The Lions had expected the All Blacks to attack with a flurry of offloads, cutting lines and adding width and flair. Instead New Zealand went direct, in a bid to negate the Lions' hugely-impressive defensive line speed.

The switch up worked for the hosts, and left Gatland and the Lions trailing in their wake.

The All Blacks bossed the scrum, lineout and tackle area, so despite the Lions conjuring some fine counter-attacking plays, the hosts still prevailed with something to spare.

Rieko Ioane's brace and another score from Codie Taylor sealed the win, while Sean O'Brien finished an 80-metre break for one of the Lions' finest-ever tries.

Rhys Webb sniped home in added time, but one monster scrummage just shy of the hour allowed Ioane to claim his first try - the score that ultimately sealed the win.

Bath and Wales back-rower Faletau remains confident that the Lions' tight game problems can be solved with minor tinkering however.

And the 26-year-old has tipped the Lions to come roaring back in Wellington next weekend.

"There was not much in it, just little errors," said Faletau.

"They capitalised on our errors better than we did theirs.

"We came into this game thinking we would win, obviously it didn't go that way but we feel we are more than capable of winning the next game."

Source: PA

Feature 5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions' quest for a first Test series triumph against New Zealand since 1971 began in losing fashion at Eden Park.

Feature 5 things about Henry Blofeld

5 things about Henry Blofeld...

BBC Radio's Test Match Special will be without one of its most colourful characters after September following the news commentator

Feature Remembering the best of Blofeld

Remembering the best of Blofeld...

Henry Blofeld will retire as a commentator for the BBC Radio's Test Match Special in September after nearly half a century in the post.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - Key Battle...

Saturday's first Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature 5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test

5 talking points ahead of the First Lions Test...

The eagerly-awaited Test series between world champions New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions kicks off in Auckland on Saturday.

Feature Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid for Mbappe signature - Transfer News

Arsenal face stiff competition from PSG and Madrid...

Paris St Germain are determined to to beat Arsenal and Real Madrid to the signature of Monaco sensation KYLIAN MBAPPE