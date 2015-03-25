Steve Hansen expects strong Lions challenge as New Zealand look to clinch series

New Zealand boss Steve Hansen expects the British and Irish Lions to bring a "do or die attitude" with them into Saturday's second Test.

Victory for the world champions after last weekend's win in Auckland would give them an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

Only twice before - in 1899 and 1989 - have the Lions won a Test series from one being one match down, and Hansen knows the stakes could hardly be higher.

"The last Test was a beauty, and with a little bit more luck and finish, they (Lions) could have easily won the Test match," Hansen said.

"They know that, and they will be coming here with a do or die attitude. We have got to front-up on Saturday. It's okay doing it once, we have got to do it again.

"It's going to be real hands to the pump, so to speak, and everyone is going to have to step up, and if we don't step up, we will get second."

Lions head coach Warren Gatland has made a concerted effort to strengthen his team's impact at the breakdown through selecting Sam Warburton and Maro Itoje, and Hansen added: "They will want to be a lot more competitive in the breakdown.

"That will force some thinking in their camp. This is why coaches love coaching and players love playing, because it is cut and thrust. It's about reacting and adapting.

"Every Lions team, when it has got the talent they've got at their disposal, is going to be hard to beat.

"We've got a talented side. If we prepare well, we are hard to beat. And they are no different. They've got plenty of good players. How they choose to play with that talent will be interesting."

The All Blacks outsmarted the Lions tactically last Saturday, playing off their scrum-half Aaron Smith, and the Westpac Stadium clash promises to be another intriguing encounter.

"He (Gatland) is going to second-guess what we do, so are we going to play off nine again? And then we have to second-guess if we play off nine, are they going to shut that door, and if they shut the door, what other door have they just opened?" Hansen said.

"You can't do everything. That's the beautiful thing about our game - it is all about space. And if you can find it, then you are in business.

"First of all, you have got to go forward, and there is going to be a tremendous battle there because they will be a little wounded from last time out and they will want to prove a point.

"We have to be on-song ourselves if we are going to win this game.

"Quality teams don't lie down. They stand up and get counted. Losing hurts. It sucks. It's not a great idea, and it comes with a lot of pain, so you don't want to do it, especially when you are a quality team, because you are not used to it."

Hansen, who said he will be catching up with England head coach Eddie Jones after he arrives in New Zealand to watch the Tests, believes it will be a hard - and fair - second Test showdown.

"It's a hard game we play, and there are going to be times when people unintentionally step over the line and do something they might regret later," he said.

"You only have to look at what happened in the (Hurricanes versus Lions) game on Tuesday night with Iain Henderson. It was very reminiscent of what happened to Brian O'Driscoll (in 2005). I am just pleased he just got a yellow card and nothing else

"He didn't do it intentionally, but in the heat of the moment, his skills at the breakdown to clean him out have not been right, so he's paid the price with 10 minutes in the bin. Move on from it.

"Rugby is a big boys' game, played by big boys and people with character. There are a lot of things that happen in the heat of the moment, and they are definitely not intentional.

"It's going to be a great game. I love these type of Test matches because they really challenge you as a coaching group and as a team."

Source: PA

