Steve Diamond sees significance in Sale's set-piece after London Irish success

Sale Sharks' director of rugby Steve Diamond said getting the set-piece right was crucial in securing a dominant 36-7 victory over London Irish in the Aviva Premiership.

The Greater Manchester outfit struggled in the line-out against Newcastle last weekend but, with Marc Jones and Rob Webber at hooker and Bryn Evans in the second-row, it improved significantly.

It allowed them to spread the ball wide and use their potent backs, with scores for Denny Solomona (twice), Josh Charnley, Mark Jennings and prop Ross Harrison just reward for their supremacy.

"There's no point comparing it to last week because we didn't get anything basic right," Diamond said. "What we did in the week was reassure them that there's no panic.

"We had lost against a better side in Wasps and we should have really won last week, but we just wanted to set the standards.

"With players like (Faf) De Klerk and Jono Ross coming in, it has just lifted the tempo of our team. Last week, nobody in the side matched them but today they did.

"Everybody turned up, the set-piece delivered and our defence was outstanding again.

"If sides beat us playing like that then they're going to have to be a good team."

Diamond also believes Sale have now got genuine competition for places, having bolstered their squad in the off-season with internationals Josh Strauss and De Klerk.

He added: "What we've never had before at Sale.is a squad where the bench that came on was the starting XV last year.

"We've got some real strength in depth. (Rob) Webber came on and made a massive difference and TJ Ioane came on and made a huge difference.

"I tried to change a bit of the mentality over the summer and bring in a performance-based team so, if you're not good enough, you will come out of the team.

"We've never been able to do that because we've never had the resources."

Sale's triumph saw them leapfrog London Irish in the table, who were left to rue a poor start according to director of rugby Nick Kennedy.

"A few things went wrong for us," he said. "Our defence wasn't good enough in the first half, we slipped off a lot of tackles and missed a lot of tackles.

"Sale did well, they've got good attacking structures, held the ball for long periods and really stretched us so we didn't actually get into their half to attack for half-an-hour.

"It was a slow start from us but also a very good start from Sale and they deserved their win tonight.

"Sale were disappointed from last week and they obviously came out firing and we were slow to start for the second week running, so it's something we will have to address moving forward."

Source: PA

