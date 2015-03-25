Stephen Perofeta to make full Blues debut against British and Irish Lions

Stephen Perofeta will make his full Blues debut against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old will start at fly-half, with head coach Tana Umaga resisting the temptation to draft in Bryn Gatland for another tussle with his dad and Lions boss Warren.

Gatland Junior bossed the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians' backline as the Lions laboured to a 13-7 win in Saturday's tour opener, but Umaga hailed Perofeta's qualities as a youngster they held back from heading to the Under-20s world championships.

All Blacks superstar Sonny Bill Williams has been named in the starting line-up and is expected to prove his fitness after knee trouble.

"Stephen's skill-set belies his age, he could have been with the New Zealand Under-20s but we kept him behind with losing Piers Francis to his England duties," said Umaga.

"And he's taken every opportunity to do that.

"We just want to make sure he's developing but he's earned the right to start for us this week.

"We don't want to put too much pressure on the young man but an opportunity against the Lions doesn't come around every day.

"I'm sure he's got a cool demeanour to handle that and with the support around him."

Williams is confident he will be ready to face the Lions, though the Blues will pitch in TJ Faiane if New Zealand's powerhouse cross-code centre does not pull through.

Asked what chance he has of being ready to face the Lions, Williams said: "It's pretty high.

"To face the Lions would be right up there in my career. We're all very excited about the prospect."

Auckland Blues team to face the British and Irish Lions on Wednesday at Eden Park: M Collins, M Duffie, G Moala, SB Williams or TJ Faiane, R Ioane, S Perofeta, A Pulu, O Tu'ungafasi, J Parsons (capt), C Faumuina, G Cowley-Tuioti, S Scrafton, A Ioane, B Gibson, S Luatua. Replacements: H Faiva, A Hodgman, S Mafileo, P Tuipulotu, K Pryor, S Nock, I West, TJ Faiane/M Nanai.

Source: PA

