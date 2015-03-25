 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

Stephen Moore steps down as Australia captain and reveals retirement plan

27 July 2017 12:23

Stephen Moore has announced he will step down as captain of Australia immediately and retire from international rugby at the end of the year.

Moore played his 120th Test match for the Wallabies against Italy last month to become the 10th most capped international of all time.

The retirement announcement came initially from Wallabies officials on Thursday, with Moore then explaining why he is calling it a day at the highest level.

The 34-year-old will play one more Super Rugby season with his club the Queensland Reds before hanging up his boots completely.

"It has been a big part of my life and it means a lot to me playing for Australia," Moore told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"I felt it is the right time to finish the year strongly and then let the next crop of players take the team forward."

Moore, who has played in three World Cups since making his Test debut in 2005, explained the decision had been "very, very tough".

He added on rugby.com.au: "I think the commitment required to be the best and to be perform at the highest level is huge.

"I just didn't think I could do that ongoing for another two years leading up to that World Cup."

Tatafu Polota-Nau is a possible successor at hooker, having started there when Moore was dropped to the bench for matches against Fiji and Scotland in June.

Australian flanker Michael Hooper is a strong favourite to take over as captain.

Source: PA

Feature Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world champion drops retirement hint

Tyson Fury timeline as former heavyweight world ch...

Tyson Fury appeared to announce his retirement from boxing on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if