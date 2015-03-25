 
South Africa prove too strong for Argentina

19 August 2017 06:54

South Africa strong-armed their way past Argentina to secure a four-try win in their Rugby Championship opener.

The Springboks ground past the Pumas 37-15 in Port Elizabeth with Courtnall Skosan, Raymond Rhule, Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit all crossing the whitewash.

Martin Landajo and Emiliano Boffelli claimed tries for the ever attack-minded Pumas, but the visitors were unable to contain the Springboks' power, especially at the set-piece.

Skosan and Rhule registered their first Test tries as the Springboks got their Rugby Championship campaign up and running in style.

Elton Jantjies slotted three penalties to add to his four conversions, while Nicolas Sanchez posted a penalty for Argentina and Juan Martin Hernandez converted Boffelli's try.

South Africa were made to wait for their breakthroughs despite eventually coasting home, with Jantjies landing two penalties for a 6-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Pumas scrum-half Landajo actually opened the try-scoring, capping a typically opportune attack.

But once Skosan crossed the hosts were able to take control, especially after half-time.

South Africa led just 13-5 at the break and so were able to pile on the points after the interval, once their pack had wrestled full control.

Jan Serfontein's clever miss-pass allowed Rhule to dot down for the first try of the second half, only for Boffelli to hit back as the Pumas were rewarded for patient build-up with a neat score.

Centre Serfontein turned provider for the Springboks once again to set the hosts back on track however, this time his neat offload allowing Kolisi to claim his second Test try.

And after another dominant scrum Du Toit wriggled the ball to the line as South Africa rounded off a comfortable victory.

Source: PA

