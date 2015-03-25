 
  1. Rugby
  2. International

South Africa beat France in Durban to secure series win

17 June 2017 06:39

South Africa secured a decisive 37-15 victory over France in Durban to seal a series win against the tourists.

The Springboks, who had won by a similar margin in their 37-14 defeat of the French in Pretoria last week, have taken a 2-0 lead before next Saturday's third and final Test in Johannesburg.

Centre Jan Serfontein, flanker Siya Kolisi, replacement prop Coenie Oosthuizen and fly-half Elton Jantjies all touched down for the Boks, who led 23-7 at half-time and scored four tries to France's two.

Jantjies was also successful with four conversions and three penalties, while Scott Spedding scored the game's first try for France in the opening minutes before team-mate Damian Penaud's second-half touch down.

Two wins over France in successive weeks have eased the pressure on the Boks' head coach Allister Coetzee after his side lost eight of their 12 internationals last year.

Source: PA

